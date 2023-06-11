Voorburgs Dagblad | Interesting walk-in meeting on Binckhorst for Voorburgers

On Monday June 19, the Municipality of The Hague is organizing a walk-in meeting on the public space in the Binckhorst between 6 and 8 p.m. A more than interesting meeting for the inhabitants of the neighboring towns of Voorburg and Rijswijk.

The venue is the Binckhorst Information Center, Binckhorstlaan 340. On this evening, plans will be discussed and what will happen in the coming years regarding the improvement of public space.

The Municipality of The Hague reports this.

The Binckhorst changes rapidly. Several large construction projects in the Binckhorst will be completed in the coming years. More and more people are coming to live and work at Binckhorst. This is why the public space must also change. So that everyone can live and travel comfortably and safely. Also during construction.

There was always plenty of room for cars in the Binckhorst. The municipality now wants to give more space to cyclists and pedestrians. It redraws certain roads and streets. This way, pedestrians, cyclists and cars can all use the road safely. The outdoor space will also become more beautiful and greener.

Run in phases

The renovation of the Binckhorst public space will take place in phases. Not everything is possible and necessary at the same time. Sometimes a construction project has to be finished first. During the meeting, the municipality explains what is currently happening in the Binckhorst. And how she works on a safe and attractive outdoor space. The municipality will tell you which places and streets are the first to be affected. You will learn more about planning construction projects. And what does the process look like.



