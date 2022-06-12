Voorburgs Dagblad | Game boat, merry-go-round and return from the lighthouse to Kijkduin

In the modified design for the redesign of public space in Kijkduin, the iconic play boat, merry-go-round and lighthouse return to the seaside resort.

This is clear from the new to plan which Alderman Anne Mulder sent to the city council. Various parts of the city council have made efforts in recent years to preserve the iconic elements, but the city council didn’t really seem ready to do so until now.

Kijkduin Bad is The Hague’s second seaside resort. The city council’s ambition is to make Kijkduin a “lively and relaxed family resort with unique green urban living spaces”. The development consists of four parts: the new shopping center, housing and underground parking, the redevelopment of the Atlantic Hotel by exterior parts and the construction of an underground entrance and a bicycle shelter and the redevelopment of public space by the municipality.

The text continues below the illustration.

New setbacks

Construction of the underground entrance and bike shed will begin in September. The costs are higher than previously expected, but can still be factored into the project budget. The municipality wants to set aside an additional half million euros for any further setbacks.

The new design of the public space was carried out by Bureau West 8. The Deltaplein should become a green space as a link between the city and the beach. “The lighthouse, the playboat and the carousel are part of the vision of Kijkduin Bad and are an important part of Kijkduin as a family seaside resort,” writes Mulder. The redevelopment of the Deltaplein will start before the summer of 2023. The aim is for the Deltaplein and its surroundings to be completed before the summer season of 2024.

Photo: West 8

