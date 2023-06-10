Vivianne Miedema reveals her “replacement” at Oranje Leeuwinnen

The Orange Lionesses are preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but Vivianne Miedema won’t be going to the global final tournament anyway. The striker with the highest score is (seriously) injured and must therefore miss the championship. But… who should replace her as number nine? In conversation with Anouk Hoogendijk and SoccerNews.nl, she herself contributes.

Injured, Vivianne Miedema considers the World Cup

Miedema first mentions several names: “Fortunately, we have quite a few options, with Lineth (Beerensteyn, ed.), with Fenna Kalma, with Katja (Snoeijs, ed.). All have played very good games this year. And some girls are really fit, so I’m very curious.

However, the goalscorer doesn’t think national coach Andries Jonker should name a replacement: “He shouldn’t really be looking at Miedema’s replacement, just someone who will bring something different to the team.” And maybe it will be someone else every game: “Yeah, I think so. Andries made the team very flexible, with several playing systems. After the European Championship, we really started to go up again and I’m very curious to see the Dutch national team next summer.

New impetus by Jonker

Miedema injured her knee in December, but before that she met Jonker: “I’ve only been there once since September and not anymore. But I speak to Andries regularly on the phone and I think it clicks very well on a personal level. He knows how to motivate me, he gives us confidence. And tactically, yes, of course he’s been in football for so long that he exudes a lot of calm. We really need that as a team and he gives that to the team, so that’s good.”

