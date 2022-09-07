Vivianne Miedema reopens Cruyff Court in Hoogeveen

Vivianne Miedema played as a youth for clubs Hoogeveen HZVV and VV De Weide, before ending up at Arsenal via sc Heerenveen and Bayern Munich. Hoogeveense, 27, is the Dutch national team’s all-time top scorer. Last night it looked like Miedema would head to Hoogeveen with a sporty hangover. The World Cup qualifier against Iceland had to be won, but Miedema and the other Orange women failed to score. The liberating goal fell in injury time, meaning Miedema can prepare with the Netherlands for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

“It was a weird game,” Miedema recalls proudly, although it meant a short night for the striker. “From four o’clock, but I’m happy to be here with all the children. When I look back at my own childhood, I was only outside. My mother really had to drag me to come and eat “I want to advise kids too. I think playing outside with friends is a lot of fun, and you need it when you’re young. And will this area bring in new players for Orange? “I hope so.” , laughs Miedema. Not only for the girls, the boys also have to play football here. A new striker at Orange de Hoogeveen would be good.”