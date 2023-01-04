Vivianne Miedema has yet to completely give up hope of competing in the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand, although the Orange striker knows the odds are very slim. “If a miracle happens, I could be there. But I don’t suppose so,” Miedema told NOS on the red carpet at the UK Sports Gala.

The English club Arsenal striker seriously injured his knee during the Champions League match against Olympique Lyonnais last week. Miedema tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Orange’s all-time top scorer will undergo surgery after the start of the year. Recovery normally takes six to nine months.

Vivianne Miedema was injured against Lyon. © Action Images via Reuters



“It will take a very long time. If all goes well, I will have surgery in early January. And from there I have to take small steps,” Miedema said. “I hope to be fit again at the start of next season. The World Cup? It’s not realistic. Of course I really want to go to the World Cup. But I hope after that, I will be able to continue playing football for a few more years and it is such a big risk.

Miedema (26) accompanied on the British sports gala her friend and teammate Beth Mead, who suffered the same knee injury a few weeks earlier and also uses crutches. The English soccer star was named Sports Personality of the Year at the gala. Mead (27) played the leading roles in the European Championship won by England last summer. The English team received the award for team of the year, national coach Sarina Wiegman was named coach of the year. Wiegman was also nominated for this award at the Sportgala in the Netherlands, but it went to short track coach Jeroen Otter.