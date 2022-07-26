Visser misses the last 100 meters hurdles, the Nigerian Amusan improves his world record

Nadine Visser (second from left) finished third in her semi-final series. His time was not enough for a place in the final. ImageREUTERS

Visser, 27, tore his left hamstring during the Dutch national championships in February and therefore missed the world indoor championships in Belgrade. It was the same injury she suffered a year earlier that disrupted her preparation for the Olympics. She was not yet in top form in Tokyo, but still finished fifth in the final. This time the North Holland player had more time to recover, but Eugene couldn’t outdo himself. She eventually ran the twelfth time of all semi-finalists

world record



Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan broke the world record in the first set of the 100m hurdles semi-finals. She won her race in 12.12. Amusan also won gold in the final.

She took eight hundredths in the series from the old record of 12.20, held by American Kendra Harrison in 2016. Harrison was second in the Amusan heat at 12.27.

Nigerian Tobi Amusan signs with her new world record. ANP/EPA picture

Flea finished quickly in the pole vault final



Menno Vloon’s performance in the pole vault World Cup final was short-lived. Zaankanter, 28, jumped the bar three times from his starting height of 5.55 meters. After his three invalid attempts, he was immediately allowed to go to the locker room.

Vloon jumped a convincing 5.75 in qualifying on Friday with new poles he had purchased in the United States. He was not allowed to take his old sticks with him on the plane to Schiphol. After these qualifications, he therefore had good hopes of achieving a solid performance in the final. However, three times it went wrong in the race. Vloon didn’t always come out of the insert box well and therefore couldn’t make a good jump.

Vloon, who holds the Dutch record with 5.96 metres, reached the Olympic final in Tokyo last year but was quickly knocked out of the competition then. The Dutchman then managed to reach the starting height of 5.55 meters, but three attempts at 5.70 failed.