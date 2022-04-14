Violent Movie Suddenly A Hit On Netflix









© Provided by Filmtotaal



The Netflix Top 10 is again a richer old Netflix Original. This time we see that the action thriller how it ends of 2018 is among the most-watched movies on Netflix. Always striking.

how it ends comes from the director David M. Rosenthal †The perfect guy) and there are roles for Theo James, Forest Whitaker, Grace Dove, Nicole Ari Parker, Kat Graham and Mark O’Brien, among others. The film was released on the streaming service on July 13, 2018.

The reception of how it ends was highly variable. On Rotten Tomatoes’ tomatometer, the thriller is at a measly 17% after eighteen reviews. Nevertheless, the film still manages to find an audience on Netflix.

How it ends at #7 on Netflix’s Top 10

In the film, Will Reacher and his stepfather are the directors of a large company specializing in golf equipment. They are going to Milwaukee for a weekend to do a business deal.

But then, after severe earthquakes, all the power grids in the United States go out, leading to many fires. Will doesn’t know what’s going on, but one thing is certain: he must return to Seattle, where his pregnant wife is alone.

Watch Trailer/Video