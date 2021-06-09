Viola Holt thinks he’s magnetic after contact with vaccinees

Viola does not understand: ‘How then, you are not vaccinated? I try it with my own scissors and I’m also magnetic. ‘

“A friend I hadn’t seen for a long time came over for coffee. She takes a pair of nail scissors from her bag and places them on her chest. To my amazement, the scissors still stick, ”said a shaken Viola. “The violin, I am magnetic,” she said.

And then there is only one logical explanation. “I once saw a video in which this happens in people who have been vaccinated. And there are those who say that the vaccinated can infect the unvaccinated. Well I only kissed two vaccinated people, otherwise I keep a safe distance. I don’t judge, but I don’t understand. Weird, isn’t it?

This is not only weird, but also a great nonsense, according to several virologists. “It has absolutely nothing to do with magnetism,” said virologist Steven van Gucht The importance of Limburg. “Just as the contents of a yogurt pot are biologically non-magnetic, so are a vaccine. But these theories fit with the story of a Covid shot. tracking device or contain a bullet. A hoax. “Van Vught adds that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only contain purely biological molecules.” They do not contain metal or iron. “