Vincent Janssen takes the time to get used to: “In the locker room to taste the atmosphere” | Football

“He is allowed in the locker room to taste the atmosphere, but he is always in the stands. Janssen will play against Wales,” said national coach Louis van Gaal.

Janssen, 27, played his last international match with the Orange team five years ago. The striker, who plays for Mexico’s Monterrey, got married in the United States last weekend. He only had to report to Zeist on Tuesday. Van Gaal has decided against taking him to Wales just yet. Janssen trained individually in Zeist on Wednesday.

Louis van Gaal during Orange training. ProShots

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt can just take action on Saturday. The Juventus defender is no longer bothered by the minor groin injury he sustained in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Wales in Cardiff.

Van Gaal then said afterwards that he plans to start with De Ligt against Poland. He did not want to confirm this during a press conference on Friday. He reiterated that De Ligt should focus on the position in the center of defense or on the right in the center of the back. De Ligt was Orange’s left-handed centre-back in Wales on Wednesday, but Van Gaal would prefer to see a left-footed player play there.

Van Gaal probably chooses many players who started the away win against Belgium (1-4) last week.

two wins

After the matches against Belgium (1-4) and Wales (1-2), the Netherlands are still without loss of points in the Nations League. Poland won the second-choice opener against Wales (2-1), but lost heavily to Belgium (6-1 on Wednesday). Orange receives Poland in a sold-out Kuip. Tuesday’s home game against Wales will also be played in Rotterdam.

Arbitrator

Referee Halil Umut Meler leads the game against Poland. The 35-year-old Turk receives help from two compatriots on the sidelines. Meler officiated Feyenoord’s home game against Slavia Prague (3-3) in the Conference League on April 7. Three years ago, he also led PSV’s game against Rosenborg in the Europa League. The Eindhoven team triumphed 4-1 in Trondheim.