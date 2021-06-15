Vin Diesel has bad news for Fast and Furious fans

Soon we will be able to enjoy Fast and Furious 9 in the Netherlands. Before this event, Vin Diesel has bad news. Who says Vin Diesel naturally says Fast and Furious. The film series is now in its ninth part, excluding spin-offs. However, that could end soon if the protagonist is to be believed. He tells a remarkable revelation The Associated Press.

The end of Fast and Furious?

According to Diesel, the last installment of the Fast and Furious saga will arrive in 2024. This means that after more than 20 years, the special series will come to an end. “Each story deserves its own ending,” he said at a press conference on Part 9 of the series. “I know some people think it doesn’t have to end, but any good story has to. There are reasons for a final and I think this franchise deserves it.

By the way, that doesn’t mean the entire Fast and Furious franchise is coming to an end. There is of course room for various spinoffs. We’ve already seen Hobbs & Shaw earlier, but it’s also possible that a reboot will come with a whole new cast.

Part one 9

Well, it’s not that far yet. First of all, we are going to enjoy the ninth part of the Fast and Furious series. The film was actually due for release in 2020, but it was postponed due to the crown. The film is already showing in China and it is a success there. Now he is awaiting release in the United States and Europe. Americans will be able to enjoy the film from June 25, while it will still be necessary to wait until July 8.

In the new Fast and Furious part, we see that Dom and Letty want to live a little quieter life. Yet Dom’s past is revealed through his brother Jakob. Now he and his team must face off against a master thief, assassin, and mighty driver. It pushes the boundaries again. The characters even go into space.