VIDS issues ultimatum: ‘withdraw all concessions by Friday’

The Association of Indigenous Village Leaders of Suriname (VIDS) has issued an ultimatum to the Surinamese government. All land and concessions in the residential and habitat of Pikin Saron in Para must be removed by Friday.

Muriël Fernandes, President of VIDS, announced this today during a meeting with residents of Pikin Saron. Last night, the traditional body of indigenous authorities had a meeting with ministers Kenneth Amoksi (Juspol), Albert Ramdin (BIBIS), Krishna Mathoera (Defence) and Dinotha Vorswijk (GBB), among others.

VIDS does not want the residents of Pikin Saron to feel abandoned. That is why the board of directors of the traditional body of indigenous authorities and other village chiefs visited the village in question today.

Muriël Fernandes, president of VIDS and the other captains asked the community to keep a cool head. It is also regrettable that two people from the indigenous community lost their lives. The VIDS demanded that the government carry out an independent investigation into the two deaths and that the next of kin be given financial assistance to bury the people.

In addition, the VIDS ensured that a person who intervened yesterday in Pikin Saron and who was taken into custody by the police, received legal assistance.



