A sovereign performance by Team USA in Aachen on Thursday evening. The four combinations that started for the United States in the Nations Cup have each completed at least one clear round. Brian Moggre sent the phenomenon Balou du Reventon (by Cornet Obolensky) twice clear, Laura Kraut made up for her rider error in the first lap by being the last to start with Baloutinue (by Balou du Rouet) to win without problem. The Swedish B team finished second and the third place went very well to the France team, who had been cut from the start. The Netherlands moved up to fifth place at the last moment, in part thanks to a clear round from Sanne Thijssen and Some (v. Quinar).

The Nations Cup – with eight participating nations – took place over two circuits, containing the same course of twelve obstacles. The first round in an order determined by drawing lots, the second round in the reverse order of the classification. There was no need for a roadblock today.

Fifth place for orange

To start with the Dutch team, it was not easy at all. Kevin Jochems was the first to start, with the big jump Turbo Z (by Thunder vd Zuuthoeve). Jochems got a bar in the first lap on the difficult steep jump before the ditch, but otherwise Turbo Z passed him well. Bart Bles stepped on the ribbon of the ditch on his first lap with the heat growing Crisis DV (by Cooper vd Heffinck). Bles limited the damage, although it took a bit of a helm, especially in the last row. As always, Sanne Thijssen could count on Con Quidam’s enormous ability and zeal, but the brown-haired man also overlooked the difficult steep jump before the water. Harrie Smolders did her first lap with a few more galloping jumps and it went well for a long time. At the end I have Park Bingo (by Mylord Carthago) with the hind legs still the yellow oxer out of his place and there was also a time penalty. The Netherlands finished the first round with 12 shots on goal, in seventh place, behind the only Brazilians. Turbo Z by Kevin Jochems galloped easily over the grass of Aachen and jumped well. Unfortunately in the second round the yellow oxer fell and there were again four penalty points for Jochems. Bart Bles drove his second Nations Cup for the Dutch team in Aachen. With Kriskras DV he pulled off the famous steep jump in the second round, but Bles made a mistake on the central element of the triple jump and the last oxer was triggered as well. Eight penalty points and stripes result for Bles in the second round. Con Quidam knows in the second round that there is a steep jump before the big water. The brown jumps over the jumps and also saves perfectly from the last row. Thijssen and his great partner remain flawless in their second lap. They’re the only ones, because although Smolders does well with Park Bingo in Part 1, the white steep jump is killed by a hind leg. Again, Smolders does not make time and ends up again with 5 penalty points. With 21 penalty points, it was finally fifth place for Team NL, which climbed further in the standings after things turned badly in Belgium and Germany (with three riders).

Harrie Smolders with Park Bingo. Photo: Arnd Bronkhorst / www.arnd.nl

Glorious America

The Americans had already been taken into account in advance, as the United States had delegated a top team. Very first starter Jessica Springsteen came up with the awesome Don Juan van de Donkhoeve (via Bamako de Muze) cross the great route. His lack of time disappeared when the allotted time was extended after three holders. The second starter Lucy Deslauriers crossed the course very quickly and clearly with the 16-year-old BWP gelding Hester (s. Wandor van de Mispelaere). Third runner Brian Moggre got the killer Balou du Reventon (by Cornet Obolensky) saddled. A beautiful horse that jumps very well. The duo almost got in big trouble on the big yellow oxer, but Balou fled and stayed away. Laura Kraut no longer had to step into the ring for the US team, but did so anyway, in order to qualify for Sunday’s individual GP. Baloutinue is just as pleasing to the eye as in Tokyo, but everything goes wrong on the steep white jump. Kraut is momentarily lost and communicates poorly, causing Baloutinue to cross the obstacle. The duo can gallop and save themselves intelligently in the second half of the course. Kraut apologizes to his horse and is the result of the stripping of the first round, the Americans are in the lead and can start last in the second round. In this one, Springsteen and Don Juan return to the wood, but beams fall at the crossroads and on the last oxer. Deslauriers lacked a little momentum at the second oxer of the triple jump and his horse hit a beam with the hind legs. Team USA seems to be down a bit in statistics. But there are still Moggre and Balou du Reventon. They show a crisp and powerful round and are clear again. The United States finally has a lead over Sweden as Laura Kraut starts the final round as the very last starter. She now crosses the steep white jump well and crosses the three-way fork perfectly. The last row also continues to go well. Baloutinue is once again a world horse, the Americans win the competition.

Sweden continues to surprise

On paper, Sweden sent a B team. After gold in Tokyo and perhaps a bit disappointing fourth place in the European Championship two weeks ago, expectations weren’t very high. Still. First starter Petronella Anderson had to come in a bit again and was penalized with eight penalty points in the first round. The second round went better, with only one bar. Jens Fredricson (brother of) made his debut with Cosmopolitan Markan (by Cohiba VDL) at 1m60 this evening and completed two clear rounds, despite a lost double in the first lap, which was fortunately found on time. A dream start for this combination. The dark-haired man couldn’t see that he had never driven a race like this before. Annika Axelsson banged with Cleo Z (by Clintissimo Z) one bar on both turns. The less experienced rider of the Swedish team delivers a good performance with her beautiful jumping mare. The latest Swedish holder Angelie von Essen, 43, is also impressive. The first lap is almost flawless, and despite a touchdown on the first and last obstacle, Von Essen also clears the second lap with Alcapone of Carmilles (by Diamant de Semilly). Sweden have a total of 8 penalty points, enough for second place.

Angelie von Essen met Alcapone des Carmilles Photo: Arnd Bronkhorst / www.arnd.nl

French early with three men

The match started badly for France. Runner-up Laurent Goffinet ran aground in the triple jump after his horse took the first steep jump and then refused the second. He came back up, but the stallion didn’t. A consecutive result for France at the start of the match. A bar for Kevin Staut does not help matters. Marc Dilasser has with Arioto du Gèvres very lucky on the yellow oxer. The horse slides with its belly on the rear beam, but the holster remains. Fortunately, because France needed a flawless course. The fact remains that after the first round, it seems unlikely that the French could come close to the podium. Nicolas Delmotte also drives a beam. In the second round things get better and again Dilasser and now Delmotte with Holly v (by Diamant de Semilly) a faultless one. The total of 12 penalty points nicely brings the three French to bronze.

Bad luck for the Germans and Belgians

Aachen ends in disappointment for Germany and Belgium. Marcus Ehning only entered the scene on foot, he had apparently fallen from A la Carte NRW on the forecourt. The German had to withdraw, with which the eastern neighbors immediately had their gala result. It went well for quite a while, but the house of cards eventually fell apart. Christian Ahlmann on Clintrexo Z and Daniel Deusser on Killer Queen VDM made clear rounds in the first lap, David Will finished with four faults. This jointly places them second behind the United States, along with Belgium and Sweden. But in the second lap Clintrexo takes two beams out of the spoons, he descends too quickly on the last giant oxer and Ahlmann almost flies away. Will will no longer be able to get C-Four-2 over the bars either. It starts with a fringe in the three-way fork where the middle one drops off, then the plank and the last oxer drop off as well. Because all results count, Germany ends up with 24 penalty points, still behind the Netherlands. Something similar is happening in Belgium. Neighbors to the south also end up with just one jump foul after the first round, but a Quel Homme de Hus error in the second round and a Nevados dip in the last row costs beams. Belgium is fourth with 16 penalties.

Daniel Deusser met Killer Queen VDM Photo: Arnd Bronkhorst / www.arnd.nl

Results

Source: Horses.nl