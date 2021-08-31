Victoria and Daniel visit the University Cultural Center

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel visited the Accelerator Art Gallery. It is part of the University of Stockholm. The aim of the Scientific Art Gallery is to merge art, science and social issues in order to find solutions to contemporary social challenges.

The royals were introduced by artistic director Richard Julin, art history professor Mårten Snickare and director and communications director Tove Nilsson. Daniel and Victoria discovered Accelerator’s background, purpose, history and connection to contemporary history and research. After this introduction, the couple had the opportunity to visit the Experimentalfältette exhibition.

Experimentalfältette, which means experimental land, was the name of a scientific agricultural project at the beginning of the 19th century, now over 200 years ago. The experiments took place in Frescati Park just outside Stockholm. The aim was to modernize Swedish agriculture.

Eight contemporary artists are now experimenting with housing, agriculture and community building. According to Accelerator, the big challenges of the future.

