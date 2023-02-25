The family of a woman shot dead in Zwijndrecht say they are “devastated” by news of suspect Minh Nghia V’s arrest. “After a very emotional week, one of our murdered Michael’s daughters made an urgent request. Opsporing Verzoeken , we could not have received a better announcement this weekend,” the family said in a press release through the organization Namens de Famille.

A 49-year-old suspect who opened fire at a shopping center in Zwijndrecht last January was arrested in Schiedam on Saturday afternoon, police said. He has been absconding since the shooting.

A 66-year-old woman was shot dead in the incident. The suspect’s ex-girlfriend, his 38-year-old daughter, was critically injured. She is not in danger. “Our family immediately thanked everyone on the investigative team for their seamless effort and success,” the family said, adding that they were “greatly relieved” about the arrest. “Even if not, we are grateful to everyone who supported us in spirit and helped with the manhunt.”

The family asks that comments and questions be directed to the family spokesperson. On behalf of the family, victim support is part of the Netherlands and helps families who are in the following news, for example, shootings.

By: Editorial