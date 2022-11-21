Victim Support wants Netflix to remove series about serial killer Dahmer | Movies & Series

06 okt 2022 om 10:14Update: een maand geleden

Victim Support Netherlands wants streaming service Netflix to immediately remove the US series about murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, president Rosa Jansen said on Thursday. Victim Support has received a “substantial number of complaints” from people who are bothered by the way Dahmer’s victims are portrayed on the show.

Netflix does not want to respond to this request. The streaming service does not further explain this decision.

Victim Support Netherlands will also raise the issue with the international umbrella organization Victim Support Europe. “Our goal is to help victims regain control of their lives after a terrible event,” says Jansen. “By a Netflix series like Dahmer control is wrested from them again.

It particularly bothers Jansen that the killer in the series is a “powerful and strong man”, while the victims are all “emotional and weak”. “The aggressor is hugely fictionalized and no nuance has been added.”

The president of Victim Support Netherlands says he has nothing against fiction series or the true detective genre. “But in this series, fiction and real facts are too mixed. For us, this series has crossed a border; we see what effect it has on the victims and the surviving loved ones.”

Jansen understands that Netflix is ​​unlikely to actually grant the request. “But at least we wanted to send a clear signal, so viewers can decide for themselves if they want to participate in this exploitation.”

The hit series also received criticism from the LGBTIQ+ community

Producer Ryan Murphy’s series chronicles the life and atrocities of serial killer Dahmer (1960-1994), also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal”. The series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the streaming service’s most-watched program globally in recent days.

The LGBTIQ+ community has already spoken out a lot earlier critical, as Netflix had labeled the series “LGBTI”. Netflix has since removed this tag. The series has also been labeled “psychological”, “horror”, “old crimes”, and “dark”.