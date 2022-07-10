Victim (8) of the 4th of July US parade wants to see his brother and his dog after he woke up in a coma

During the July 4 parade in Highland Park, a man shot and killed seven people from a rooftop. In addition, 20 people were injured, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the chest.

The boy was admitted to a children’s hospital in critical condition amid fears for his life. He is now out of danger, but doctors said he paralyzed from the waist down will and will no longer be able to walk.

These images show the panic that erupted during the July 4 parade: