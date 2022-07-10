Victim (8) of the 4th of July US parade wants to see his brother and his dog after he woke up in a coma
During the July 4 parade in Highland Park, a man shot and killed seven people from a rooftop. In addition, 20 people were injured, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the chest.
The boy was admitted to a children’s hospital in critical condition amid fears for his life. He is now out of danger, but doctors said he paralyzed from the waist down will and will no longer be able to walk.
These images show the panic that erupted during the July 4 parade:
Doctors believe Cooper has no brain damage. Just before the weekend, the boy regained consciousness. He was the first to ask about his twin brother and he wanted to see his dog.
Support from all sides
Cooper’s brother, Luke, was also injured by shrapnel and has since been released from hospital. Their mother was more serious. She had to be operated on twice. When she learned that her son had come out of a coma, she immediately wanted to see him, a family spokesperson said.
Cooper gets support from all sides. A fundraiser to reimburse expenses has already raised more than $1 million. His favorite baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers, hung a shirt with the boy’s name in the dugout during a game:
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”