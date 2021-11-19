Vice President Kamala Harris briefly becomes the first female president of the United States during Biden’s intestinal study Instagram

US Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily succeeds President Joe Biden. The latter is currently undergoing a routine colon exam. The White House said in a statement.











This makes Harris the first woman to serve as President of the United States, even if only for a short time. “The vice president will work from her office at the White House,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

The White House said Biden left for Walter Reed Medical Center this morning for a routine health exam, including a bowel exam. This means complete sedation, so his powers are temporarily transferred to Harris. This is Biden’s first routine exam since he became president.

25th Amendment

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that a vice president can succeed the president in the event that the president is not deemed fit to serve. Harris is only the third vice president to temporarily take over from the president. For example, in 1985, Vice President George HW Bush had to succeed President Ronald Reagan for eight hours. In 2002 and 2007, Vice President Dick Cheney had to replace then President George W. Bush both times for about two hours. In all three cases, the president underwent a bowel examination.

Earlier this year, former spokesperson for ex-President Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham, claimed Biden’s predecessor also had a colonoscopy in 2019, but withheld the procedure so as not to cede power then vice-president Mike Pence.

