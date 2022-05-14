Vettel doesn’t believe in home race return: ‘Money plays an important role’





Will Gray and Brian van Hinthum





Wednesday, May 11, 2022 4:59 PM

Sebastian Vettel has a hard head when it comes to returning from his home race in Germany. The Aston Martin driver thinks European organizers simply don’t have enough money to compete with new circuits in places like the US and the Middle East and he thinks Stefano Domenicali’s plans are a pipe dream .

The Formula 1 CEO has previously said he hopes the German Grand Prix can return in the near future, now that Audi and Porsche will soon enter the premier class. “Germany is interesting for us. Whoever the promoter is, we have to see what is possible to put Germany back on the schedule. To be more precise, something could happen soon for that to happen,” said said the Italian.

The article continues below the video

Lack of money

Vettel has doubts about the CEO’s intention. “It would be great if Germany came back to the calendar, but I doubt it. I don’t know if Germany can get there in time for me. Of course, I had the privilege of racing in Germany for years. But, if you look at the places we go, I don’t think Germany is willing to pay that much money for a Grand Prix, it’s as simple as that,” said the four-time world champion.

Traditional tours

Moreover, Vettel is not only looking at his home country, but sees a problem for almost all European races. “Other countries in Europe are also going through a tough time. I’m not the developer of the sport, but you can see the new places are great to discover. Still, money plays a huge role in how the sport wants to develop It would be a shame “It would be a shame to miss Germany, it would be a shame to lose Spa or Spain. You would think that some races have a guarantee, like Silverstone and Monza. Let’s see what happens in the years to come.”