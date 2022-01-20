‘Very Unusual Discovery’: Huge Healthy Coral Reef Discovered Off Tahiti | Science & Planet

Scientists have discovered a healthy reef of giant rose-shaped corals more than 30 meters off Tahiti. This is an important discovery because coral reefs are suffering from climate change.











“It is one of the largest coral reefs in the world at more than 30 meters deep,” said a statement from UNESCO, which supports the scientific mission. “The pristine condition of the rose-shaped corals and the extent of the area they cover make this a most unusual find.”

Diver at the coral reef. © Alexis Rosenfeld/@alexis.rosenfeld via AP



The reef is three kilometers long and between 30 and 65 meters wide, at a depth of 35 to 70 meters, it sounds further. Some giant corals have a diameter of two meters.

“It’s a little explored area, because we know the areas between zero and 30 meters especially well,” said Laetitia Hedouin, marine biologist and coral specialist with the French research center CNRS and environmental research body CRIOBE. . She further points out that the corals show no signs of stress or disease.



You cannot view this content This content includes cookies from social networks or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content will remain hidden. Please accept social media cookies to continue viewing content.

The diving expedition took place in November 2021. Temperature sensors were also placed throughout the area, allowing long-term monitoring. In this way, scientists gain a better understanding of the effects of climate change on the coral reef.

Knowledge of the oceans is still limited: only 20% of the planet’s seabed has been mapped, according to UNESCO.



You cannot view this content This content includes cookies from social networks or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content will remain hidden. Please accept social media cookies to continue viewing content.