“Very small fish” Harun Gul released after 15 years. Now only one Afghan is trapped in Guantanamo Bay

Sun. Jun 26th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Glastonbury artists express disgust at US abortion decision | NOW Glastonbury artists express disgust at US abortion decision | NOW 1 min read

Glastonbury artists express disgust at US abortion decision | NOW

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 61
Wiggert saves rainforest by buying it: 'Too crazy for words' Wiggert saves rainforest by buying it: ‘Too crazy for words’ 3 min read

Wiggert saves rainforest by buying it: ‘Too crazy for words’

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 120
Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan, China Will Also Help | NOW Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan, China Will Also Help | NOW 1 min read

Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan, China Will Also Help | NOW

Harold Manning 1 day ago 76
At second glance: Charles calls the queen At second glance: Charles calls the queen 3 min read

At second glance: Charles calls the queen

Harold Manning 1 day ago 90
That's why thunderstorms are more frequent when it's warmer | NOW That’s why thunderstorms are more frequent when it’s warmer | NOW 3 min read

That’s why thunderstorms are more frequent when it’s warmer | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 123
The EU has a sister: political union must unite European countries “from Ukraine to Iceland” | Abroad The EU has a sister: political union must unite European countries “from Ukraine to Iceland” | Abroad 2 min read

The EU has a sister: political union must unite European countries “from Ukraine to Iceland” | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 117

You may have missed

Iran launches controversial missile just before nuclear program talks resume Iran launches controversial missile just before nuclear program talks resume 1 min read

Iran launches controversial missile just before nuclear program talks resume

Phil Schwartz 7 mins ago 12
Jessica Nijpjes earns everything there is to gain for her | Sports in Zeeland Jessica Nijpjes earns everything there is to gain for her | Sports in Zeeland 2 min read

Jessica Nijpjes earns everything there is to gain for her | Sports in Zeeland

Queenie Bell 10 mins ago 17
Few people know: the 112 emergency center can also be reached by SMS and app Few people know: the 112 emergency center can also be reached by SMS and app 3 min read

Few people know: the 112 emergency center can also be reached by SMS and app

Maggie Benson 12 mins ago 22
"Very small fish" Harun Gul released after 15 years. Now only one Afghan is trapped in Guantanamo Bay “Very small fish” Harun Gul released after 15 years. Now only one Afghan is trapped in Guantanamo Bay 3 min read

“Very small fish” Harun Gul released after 15 years. Now only one Afghan is trapped in Guantanamo Bay

Harold Manning 14 mins ago 17