Very good news for ‘NCIS’ fans

Three NCIS series are getting the green light for a new season from CBS.

This is the series NCIS† NCIS: Hawaiian and NCIS: Los Angeleswho are all ready to launch a new series of episodes from the 2022-2023 season on television.

NCIS remains popular

The series NCIS remains hugely popular, averaging 11.11 million viewers per episode. In fact, it’s the most-watched series aired in the United States this season. And this while the series already debuted in September 2003. So people continue to love it.

The spin-off NCIS: Hawaiian averages 8.29 million viewers per episode and also knows how to score very well. NCIS: Los Angeles Attracts an average of 7.27 million per episode and is heading into its fourteenth season.

These are impressive numbers for NCISfranchise, as confirmed by CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl.

“NCIS is one of the most popular shows in the world. Fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles has been a huge hit on CBS in recent years and the significant addition of NCIS: Hawai’i has allowed us to make even more the franchise an enduring experience. .”