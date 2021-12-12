Max Verstappen is very happy with his pole position, which he managed – quite surprisingly – to snatch from Lewis Hamilton on Saturday. The Dutchman received invaluable help from his team-mate Sergio Perez.

The first blow is worth a thaler and Verstappen, quite as the popular saying goes, delivered a vicious first blow to Hamilton on Saturday by winning qualifying in Abu Dhabi. It was the tenth pole position of the season for the Dutchman, but the first since the United States Grand Prix on October 23. A welcome boost for the Dutchman.

Perfect towing

The progress to the best starting place was in part due to excellent teamwork from Perez, who gave Verstappen a so-called ‘tow’ in his first heat, so the Dutchman gained some ground. speed in the straight line. “It was very good, yes, very happy,” says Verstappen, who admits that doing such a tow correctly is not very easy. “Luckily it went really well. We had spoken to each other before qualifying. The team was a little nervous and asked if we wanted to practice. We agreed that we wanted to try it once and we decided. successful, “says Verstappen in front of the camera at Ziggo Sports.

Sweet to medium

With the good news in hand, now is the time to fully focus on the defining Sunday. The Dutchman had another tire plan in mind. “It was the plan to start in the middle tomorrow. I had a very strange flat in that first corner, which has hardly ever happened before. On the other hand: my long runs were pretty good on that one. softs. I hope it will be as good tomorrow, “says Verstappen. The Dutchman can crown himself Formula 1 world champion for the first time tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.