Formula 1 was invited last weekend for the first time since 2019. Circuit of the Americas. The race on the track near Austin was a battle of attrition for man and machine. Despite the efforts to improve the situation, the asphalt layer was very bumpy and in addition the temperature was around or even exceeded 30 degrees all weekend. And as if that wasn’t hard enough, the two were Red bull racingAmerican drivers affected by the disease.

Sergio Perez admitted immediately after the race that he was not feeling well on the morning of the race. The Mexican also had to deal with a watering system that refused to work, making his way to third place in the COTA even more difficult. Teammate Max Verstappen crossed the finish line more than 40 seconds earlier. The World Cup leader himself did not say anything about his physical condition during the race, but in conversation with Car, engine and sport Councilor Helmut Marko explains that the Dutchman was not in good shape either. “In between, it even went completely black for him for a while,” he said.

Verstappen’s physical discomfort only makes his performance in the US even better in Marko’s eyes. Not only did he achieve victory and increase his lead in the World Cup, but he knew the next Lewis hamilton and, in addition, maintain the strategic overview. For example, he suggested the Red Bull pit wall as a suggestion that Perez should be taken to the pits immediately after him, in order to put Hamilton under pressure. “It’s amazing how much mental capacity he has left,” said Marko. “He drives the car to the limit and is affected in terms of health, but is still thinking at a strategic level.”