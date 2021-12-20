Verstappen on the importance of tactics at Zandvoort: “Mercedes was faster”

Max Verstappen can call himself Formula 1 world champion. In some races his Red Bull Racing car was superior to Mercedes, but that was certainly not the case everywhere. The champion himself cites Zandvoort as an example.

France and Zandvoort partly won on tactics

The United States Grand Prix was seen as a race where Mercedes was clearly faster, but where Red Bull, in combination with Verstappen, were so on top of strategy that they won the race.

According to the Dutchman, there are other examples of wins where tactics played a major role, including his home run. Zandvoort in a way too. We were actively monitoring what Mercedes was doing because they were just faster there too. “, he explains in a conversation with Olav Mol at Ziggo Sports.

He keeps on: “There are a lot of races where you had to be sharp and make the right decisions, France for example.” Previously, Red Bull was admittedly not considered the favorite for victory on the Paul Ricard circuit, but they still managed to surprise friends and foes by beating Mercedes.

