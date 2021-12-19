Verstappen on the best victory of 2021: “Very difficult to choose one”

Max Verstappen has been cleared to race at Zandvoort for the first time in his Formula 1 career this season. However, the Limburger can only truly appreciate the memories of this special weekend in the Netherlands now, months later.

Verstappen has won ten different Grands Prix this season. These were the Grands Prix of Emilia Romagna, Monaco, France, Styria, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Each of these were, of course, special victories. But which was the most beautiful? A tough question, it turns out. “What did I get the most out of? When I won in Austin,” Verstappen tells Ziggo Sports“We really shouldn’t have won there in terms of speed, but first pole position and then we won the race thanks to strategy.”

The article continues on video

“I have a hard time choosing,” continued the 24-year-old. “I really liked Monaco, but this race was very boring, but it just has to be won. Then I won those two races in Austria with domination. Of course also in Zandvoort. Everyone expects that. you were winning there, it’s not that easy. Pole position was already excellent and after all this race, with all the pressure from Mercedes cars on different strategies, to win it after all … it was great, but when I crossed the finish line I also really liked: “It’s done. ‘”

Zandvoort Grand Prix

The Dutchman returns to this special Sunday in September. “I always try to stay as neutral as possible during the season. I try not to accept positive or negative emotions. Of course I was happy I won, but I can enjoy it more now than the time, ”he explains. He points out that it was a special moment. “Of course you are also proud of the country, as a Dutchman of course absolutely.”

Team managers choose Verstappen as best driver of the seasonread more

Verstappen understands that the pressure in his home country was quite high. “Everyone wants you to win, but that doesn’t make it any easier to do.” Certainly not, because Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were very close. “They were also faster there.” Overall, the Red Bull rider really enjoyed the new Zandvoort Circuit. “It was a super fun track, especially in qualifying with the new corners. It was really great for a Formula 1 car.”