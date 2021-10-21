Verstappen looks forward to the United States GP: ‘Let’s see how fast we’re here’

Max Verstappen believes the Red Bull race in the United States will be much faster. Turkish Grand Prix The case was. The 24-year-old driver insists he is satisfied with the results his team has achieved in Istanbul Park, but still has a lot of work to do.

While the Red Bull racing team in Turkey does not have to be a fast team, it did good business there. Valteri Potas won at Istanbul Park, with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez taking second and third place, respectively. Title contender Lewis Hamilton did not get above fifth place. On paper, this is definitely a better decision, but in fact it is clear that the Red Bull does not have much more speed compared to Mercedes. So the Verstappen team doesn’t want to go too fast claiming to be on track now. “Not really,” the Dutchman laughs during the press conference.

Tasks to do for Red Bull Racing

“No it’s okay, but we know we have a little more work to do. We want to be fast. The team’s results in Turkey have been good, but overall performance in Turkey has not been better.” However, Verstappen is not letting up for now. “We’ve going to try again here and see how fast we can.” According to Verstappen, it remains to be seen whether the coming weekend will be better. “It’s a different path with different asphalt. I also spent some time in the simulator, where everything was fine,” the 24-year-old explains. “But we’ll find out tomorrow.”

Results in COTA for many years

Hamilton has already won the United States Grand Prix six times, including the Circuit of America five times. Verstappen, on the other hand, has not yet achieved a single victory on American soil. However, the Dutchman has already managed to get on stage several times. Verstappen finished fourth in 2015 with AlphaTauri. A year later, after switching to Red Bull, he retired after 31 laps due to a gearbox problem. In the following years he finished in P4 (2017), P2 (2018) and P3 (2019).

He recalled the race in 2015. “I really don’t remember much about that year.” It rained a lot, didn’t it? Truth be told, I have no idea how we got to fourth place. But racing is a very fun path. In the qualifying round, the first division is pretty awesome. But during the race, until the end of the second sector and the beginning of the third sector, there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of differences are the race lines that you can catch, so overtaking is definitely possible here. So that’s great. “