Verstappen looking forward to ‘crazy weekend’ at new Miami circuit

“I drove the track on the simulator and we practiced and prepared as much as possible without actually visiting the track,” said Verstappen (24). “I think this weekend is going to be pretty crazy and I can’t wait to race in Miami.”

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​new to the calendar. This is the second grand prix in the United States, following October’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. “I love racing in Austin, so it’s good that we can go to another state to race this year. It’s special to see Formula 1 become much bigger in the United States,” said the Red driver Bull.

“Formula 1 and the teams are working hard to promote the sport in the United States and we have more and more racing here, so step by step we are making it more popular. I also think that helps that the cars be more balanced. and more teams are vying for wins. I think that’s the most important thing for the fans.” Next year there will also be a race in Las Vegas.

Verstappen is looking for his third win of the season in Florida. The race will take place on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and the first free practice will take place on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Dutch time. “I hope it will be an exciting weekend. Miami is a very beautiful city and I think it is a very interesting place to organize a Grand Prix. I think not only the drivers are excited, but also the fans. .” The gap between Verstappen and Leclerc is 27 points.

In the huge Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL club, a circuit has been built: the Miami International Autodrome.