Verstappen is cooperating on the Netflix series on his terms

“I don’t like to be in the foreground, but I understand that they also want to see me in Drive to Survive,” said the Dutch world champion. “This Netflix series is helping the sport immensely, especially in the United States. I don’t mind playing a part in it, but on my terms. It has to be good for both parties.” For example, Verstappen wants to see in advance which images of him will be included in the series. “Sometimes you don’t know they’re walking behind you with a camera. So I have to be able to say, sorry guys, that ensures I’m being misrepresented.”