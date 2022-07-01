Verstappen is cooperating on the Netflix series on his terms
Max Verstappen gets a bigger role in the fifth season of the popular Netflix series Drive to Survive. In recent years, the Dutch driver has refused to participate in the series on the ups and downs of Formula 1, due to the way manufacturers portray drivers. According to Verstappen, certain events were over-dramatized and the mutual rivalry exaggerated.
After a recent conversation with producers, Verstappen is open to a role on the show again, but on his terms. “We had a short but good conversation,” said Verstappen ahead of the first free practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. “I’ve told them what I don’t think has gone well in the past. I want to have a little more say in how I’m portrayed, instead of giving an interview and not not knowing what they’re going to do with it. . be a bit more realistic and I want to have a bit more control over that.”
Drive to Survive has already been made for four seasons, spanning the years 2018 to 2021 in Formula 1. Verstappen won his first world title last year after a thrilling battle with Lewis Hamilton. Filming for Season 5 is underway.
“I don’t like to be in the foreground, but I understand that they also want to see me in Drive to Survive,” said the Dutch world champion. “This Netflix series is helping the sport immensely, especially in the United States. I don’t mind playing a part in it, but on my terms. It has to be good for both parties.” For example, Verstappen wants to see in advance which images of him will be included in the series. “Sometimes you don’t know they’re walking behind you with a camera. So I have to be able to say, sorry guys, that ensures I’m being misrepresented.”
