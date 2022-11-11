Verstappen and Red Bull talk again with Sky TV channel
Max Verstappen and his Red Bull racing team have settled their dispute with TV channel Sky Sports ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Dutchman, already in possession of the Formula 1 world title, refused to speak to reporters on the channel about two weeks ago after the Mexican GP. Verstappen felt he was being treated “without respect”.
The 25-year-old Dutch driver didn’t mention a name, but was probably referring to journalist Ted Kravitz. He said after the United States GP, also won by Verstappen, that the Red Bull rider cannot become world champion in the normal way. According to the Briton, his compatriot Lewis Hamilton was “robbed” of the world title by Verstappen last season. The reporter didn’t mention the Dutchman by name, but always referred to ‘that boy’.
Team boss Christian Horner has already announced that the boycott will be one-off. Verstappen has confirmed he will speak to Sky again in São Paulo on Thursday. “We’ve drawn a line below. We’re moving forward and I’m looking forward to the next race.”
In the penultimate game of the season, Verstappen hopes for his fifteenth victory of the season. “I think we have a good chance. The car is fast and this track is normally good for us,” said the world champion.
