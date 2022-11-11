Verstappen and Red Bull talk again with Sky TV channel

The 25-year-old Dutch driver didn’t mention a name, but was probably referring to journalist Ted Kravitz. He said after the United States GP, also won by Verstappen, that the Red Bull rider cannot become world champion in the normal way. According to the Briton, his compatriot Lewis Hamilton was “robbed” of the world title by Verstappen last season. The reporter didn’t mention the Dutchman by name, but always referred to ‘that boy’.