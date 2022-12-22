Verizon Connect releases its annual Fleet Technology Trends report. This is based on research conducted by Bobit in the US and ABI Research in the EMEA and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. For this, interviews were conducted with more than 2,300 fleet managers, managers and other corporate mobility experts in 14 countries, including the Netherlands and Belgium. Research results show that GPS fleet tracking technology helps companies eliminate operational bottlenecks. It helps them deliver results and build resilience.

“In today’s complex and highly-connected world, companies are turning to fleet management technology as a stabilizing factor amid growing business challenges,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and president, Verizon Connect. “At Verizon, we want to be a true partner to our customers. We want to help them see hidden costs and improve security. We help them streamline their business processes so they can continue to focus on improving their productivity and efficiency, thereby improving the customer experience.

Improved power through the use of technology

Many fleet managers have to deal with tight budgets and limited personnel. This makes it difficult to maintain their service level, especially improving it. Rising fuel prices, cost of living and inflation were identified as the biggest challenges by 73% of global respondents this year.

According to respondents in the EMEA and APAC regions, their service quality has the most significant impact on customer retention and satisfaction. GPS fleet tracking solutions helped 74% of Dutch respondents and 64% of Belgian respondents improve their customer service.

A boost to customer service, productivity and maintenance

While today’s problems cannot be solved overnight, focusing on what fleet managers can control can bring order to chaos. Fleet management technology is already recognized as a powerful tool that arms businesses with the data they need to make better decisions, effectively address issues and improve fleet performance. 85% of global respondents currently using GPS fleet tracking software said they would benefit from it.

Effective route planning is critical to efficient fuel consumption and reduced operational costs. In 2022, more than half of all Dutch respondents were able to reduce fuel consumption (61%) and the number of accidents (52%) with a GPS tracking solution. After its implementation, personnel costs fell by 29% across all Dutch companies. As a result, their CO2 emissions are reduced by 48%.

Respondents also pointed out the benefits of asset monitoring. This technology has helped them improve security, efficient use of tools and productivity of teams. 65% of global respondents who currently use an asset tracking tool say they benefit from it.

Building an agile business is more important than ever. GPS fleet tracking technology goes beyond placing points on a map. It provides fleet managers with much-needed insight into the behavior of their drivers, fleet costs and company vehicle wear and tear. The Verizon Connect platform gives users the visibility they need to do more. It gives managers access to dashboards and customized reporting so they can see how their organization is doing at any time.

Full survey results can be found here: https://www.verizonconnect.com/en/fleet-technology-trends-report/

*Results from only 1300 respondents in the full survey for the Netherlands and Europe.

About Verizon

Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was founded on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City, the company is represented worldwide. With its global operations, Verizon has projected revenue of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company provides voice, data and video services and solutions through its award-winning networks and platforms. With this, the company meets customer demand for mobility, reliable network connections, security and control.

Verizon Online News Center: News stories, blogs, biographies and media contact information are available through Verizon’s online news center at verizon.com/news. News from Verizon Enterprise Solutions is available via an RSS feed at www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds.