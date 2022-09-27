Venezuela-Colombia border open for trade again

AFP

ONS News• yesterday, 22:58

After a seven-year shutdown, cargo traffic between Colombia and Venezuela resumed today. The festive reopening of an important border crossing is part of the rapprochement between the two South American countries.

For years, relations between neighboring countries have been strained. But since leftist Gustavo Petro took power in Colombia, diplomatic ties have grown stronger with Venezuelan socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

The reopening of the border crossing between the Colombian city of Cúcuta and the Venezuelan state of Tachira was an election promise made by Petro. The first trucks to cross the border carried medical supplies, toilet paper and textiles.

The crossing is open to freight traffic daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time. The border has been open to pedestrians for some time. Commercial aviation between the two countries will also resume shortly.

For many people, the reopening is a godsend:

Hunger and chaos

Previously, about $7 billion worth of goods were traded between the two countries each year. But in recent years, the border has been closed following major social unrest in Venezuela. Hyperinflation, hunger and chaos have driven millions of citizens to flee to neighboring countries like Colombia.

In 2019, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó attempted to cross the affected border crossing from Colombia with aid supplies. He was arrested by the soldiers; Maduro then severed diplomatic relations with the neighboring country.