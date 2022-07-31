John Bolsher Sunday, July 31, 2022 10:27 AM – Last Updated: 10:43 AM

Rinus ‘Week’ van Kalmthout put in an impressive catch-up race during the Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So the IndyCar driver is happy to have fought hard and finished sixth.

VeeKay qualified eighth for the thirteenth race of the season, but knew a good result could not be ruled out. A year ago, he started seventh at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, earning his first win in the American racing class. However, on the opening lap, the 21-year-old Dutchman had to drop full anchor to avoid damage after a spin by Pado O’Ward, which dropped him to sixteenth.

Article continues below the video

Catch up race

A tight strategy and a well-observed catch-up race quickly brought Weeke to the front. Halfway through the session, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver was in tenth place, eventually gaining four more spots on the track. “Everything we had in our hands, we executed well,” says Hooftorber, who is from America. “My start was good, but two guys were standing behind me. I couldn’t go in one direction and had to brake to avoid damage. In such a moment you can’t choose the wrong side, you have to keep your head. Many competitors at the back could overtake me, so I had to catch up.” There is no other way.”

Satisfied with the result

In his own words it went well: “Ed Carpenter Racing has implemented a good strategy where I’m satisfied with my own input. The three Penske Team cars that finished in front of me were a bit faster, so I’m comfortable with sixth place and I could have been in the lead at the live yellow for Paganaud. “I found that, but that kind of thing is out of my control, but despite having a couple of bad ones, I had some lucky moments today, a good race to finish deep inside the top ten again. That makes me happy.”

Race towards the top ten

VeeKay now has 282 points, which means he’s knocking on the door of the top ten: “Ten is just a few points more than me. I’ll challenge myself to finish in the top ten in the last attacking races. We’ve had a good run this season and we’ll be racing next week in Nashville. “I think the street track is really cool. I’m aiming to get a good ranking on that track again,” it reads.