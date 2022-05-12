Vasseur sees Zandvoort as a catalyst for change in F1

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur thinks the Dutch Grand Prix has changed a lot within Formula 1. After the race weekend at Zandvoort, people were only positive about the organization of the race and Vasseur also praises the event. The team boss believes that some historic Grands Prix can take the race weekend in Zandvoort as an example.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, the team leaders were very satisfied with the circuit, but also with the spectacle that surrounded it. Vasseur has seen that the weekend has changed a lot in the sport. “I think Formula 1 has seen a very big change after last year’s race at Zandvoort,” the Frenchman said at the press conference in Miami. “In terms of show, Zandvoort suddenly brought something completely different. From then on, other Grands Prix started using Zandvoort as an example and I think everyone should follow that direction.

Vasseur: “Monaco cannot stay the old way”

Interest in Formula 1 is very high at the moment. Different countries, cities and circuits wish to organize a Grand Prix. Next season, for example, three races are planned in the United States, now that there will also be races in Las Vegas. The calendar is slowly starting to swell, which means other circuits have to give way. It is not inconceivable that certain classic professions will not be on the calendar for several years.

The Monaco Grand Prix is ​​among the races likely to disappear from the Formula 1 calendar. Vasseur believes the principality should also quickly follow Zandvoort’s example. “Of course, we know it’s a historic Grand Prix. But they can’t stay old fashioned forever. I’m not just talking about Monaco here, because I think it’s a good lesson for everyone. Grands Prix,” said the Alfa Romeo team principal.