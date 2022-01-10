Vandals coat famous Sicilian cliff with red powder | Abroad

Nello Musumeci, the President of Sicily, has said he strongly disapproves of the crime. He called it “an attack on a place of rare beauty and against the image of the island”. Police have opened an investigation into the vandalism. For example, authorities will analyze recent powder purchases and surveillance footage to identify perpetrators.

The vandals smeared the cliff on the night of January 7-8. The next morning, several local residents gathered to clean the rocks again using pressure washers. Fortunately, the powder was quite easy to remove and some of it had already been washed away by the sea water.