Van Vleuten error: “She must draw strength from it”

“This is the one we will remember because she crosses the finish line with glee as the gold winner and finds out a little later that it is silver. It is very remarkable for a Olympic competition, ”said sport historian Jurryt van de Vooren of sporthistorie. .nl against EditieNL. “But we’ve seen something like this before. For example, with Sven Kramer during the Vancouver Winter Olympics.”

Bad job

Kramer kept the wrong lane for the 10 km due to a communication error with his trainer. He missed out on gold because of it. “So you see that in high performance sport it’s not about who is the best but who wins in the end. Players also make mistakes and that’s what is unexpected in sport. high level and that’s what makes it so fun. “