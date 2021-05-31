According to Follow the Money (FTM), opinion maker Sievert van Linden has dropped 9 9 million from a controversial mask deal with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports. According to FDM’s investigative journalists, he sent the money to a private holding company. This construction is commonly used to make wealth invisible.

Both of Van Linden’s two business partners raised around மில்லியன் 5 million. These sums have been confirmed by business partners and Van Lyndon.

The Relief Products Coalition PV, founded by the trio, donated 40 million medical mouth caps for 100 million euros last year. Van Lyndon pretended that the deal was not for profit, but as a result of social engagement.

a

‘Disaster media storm’

Doubts arose later about this. Until now, Van Lyndon did not want to give full disclosure, in his own words due to divisions of secrecy.

In an article on FTM, Van Lyndon says that the deal got more than originally thought. It is the result of a number of external factors, including “exchange rates, strong quality management, falling raw material prices and achieving purchase benefits.

He also says he eventually wants to give “9 million a“ community goal ”. But it is still questionable whether the full amount will go there. “Whether it can be fully realized depends on the current disastrous media storm for my career,” says Van Lyndon.