Van Klinken makes a good impression and qualifies second for the discus throw in the World Cup final | NOW

Jorinde van Klinken convincingly reached the final of the discus throw at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene on the night of Monday to Tuesday. The Dutch went number two in qualifying.

The 22-year-old Van Klinken came in at a distance of 65.66 meters and with that she more than met the requirements for the final. It was also his best pitch this year.

Only American Valarie Allman recorded a greater distance than Van Klinken in qualifying with 68.36. Cuban Yaime Pérez finished third at 65.32. A total of twelve women have qualified for the final battle, which is scheduled for next Wednesday at Hayward Field Stadium.

Van Klinken wants to be the first Dutch woman to win a World Cup medal in the discus throw.

Jorinde van Klinken in action during the qualifying discus throw. Photo: PA

Van Klinken has already exceeded the 70 meter limit

Van Klinken made a name for himself in the United States in discus throwing as a student at the University of Arizona. She has won the prestigious US Student Championships for the past two years.

Last year, the born Assense held the top spot in the world rankings for a long time with a throw of 70.22 meters. She was the fourth woman this century to cross the 70 meter mark.

Last weekend, Van Klinken also competed in the shot put at the World Cup, but she did not qualify. The discus throw is his best part.