Van Hanegem: “Then you will really see Danilo”

Willem van Hanegem disagrees with some of the conclusions drawn after Feyenoord’s 0-1 win over RKC Waalwijk. The club icon saw that the Rotterdam side played a tough game at the Mandemakers Stadium but saw other issues than those raised by other analysts.

“A new team is being built and then we always hear: ‘It takes time'”, he launched in his column in the newspaper. General Journal. “Or if things are not going well, they often miss a player who has just left. Fredrik Aursnes was a nice player, everyone will agree on that. But last week against Heerenveen he still participated in Feyenoord and then the image of the game was the same against RKC: stiff and sloppy In other words: would he have turned against RKC as a train if Aursnes had participated?

Van Hanegem went on to talk about how he saw the problems at Feyenoord. “Feyenoord have to show it against teams that lean very far back. I think they make the spaces too small themselves. I see three players lined up up front, but the midfield and defenders also move forward. It makes sense that a striker like Danilo has next to no chance. Believe me, he’s just a good player. But the spaces are so small he can’t go anywhere. He’s not a a matter of habit or need of time. Opponents come who want to play football, so you will really see it.”