Van Gaal Thinks Janssen Passed the Exam: ‘He Passed’ | NOW

Louis van Gaal believes Vincent Janssen proved himself with Orange on Tuesday in the Nations League game against Wales. The much talked about striker only joined the Dutch national team at the last minute and contributed to the late 3-2 win with an assist.

“Did Janssen pass his exam? I think so. He showed that he is a benchmark,” Van Gaal said after De Kuip’s 3-2 win against FC LIT† “He shows he can score, even though he hasn’t scored.”

There was a lot to do around the call of 27-year-old Janssen. The striker has scored just three times this season for his Mexican club CF Monterrey but Van Gaal sent him an invite anyway as he scored often five years ago under Van Gaal’s assistant Danny Blind , who was then responsible.

Janssen only showed up for Team Orange at the end of training camp, as he got married in the United States more than a week ago. Much to Van Gaal’s satisfaction, he played his first minutes in the Dutch national team against Wales since October 2017.

Bolstered by an assist with Noa Lang’s 1-0, the former AZ, Tottenham Hotspur and Fenerbahçe striker, among others, immediately made a statement. At 2-0, he launched the last scorer Cody Gakpo. “He was involved in the goals with two assists,” Van Gaal said. “It’s okay, he’s here. He met my expectations.”

Vincent Janssen took part in Orange’s 3-2 win over Wales with an assist. Photo: Professional shots

“It’s great what’s happening”

Van Gaal also appreciated how Orange went straight to 3-2 after Gareth Bale’s 2-2 penalty in the absolute finals. From the kick-off, Memphis scored the winning goal for De Kuip.

“They had agreed on that themselves, because that’s how we never start,” Van Gaal said. “With Dumfries starring, with Gakpo before that and with Memphis scoring. I love that it’s all happening.”

Van Gaal didn’t want to talk about happiness after Rotterdam’s happy win. “I thought we were entitled to victory. It wasn’t a penalty. This boy jumps back and Malacia forwards. Football is always a sport of resistance. It’s unbelievable that he gets penalized like that. And with the first goal, he slows down Teze. You can’t.

Van Gaal says he learned a lot from this international game en route to the World Cup. “In theory, I already have a selection in mind. It can be deviated. It depends on the development of the players. There are also a number who go to another club. It’s not easy, to another club in a different culture. But I can’t say anything about that now.