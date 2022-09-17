Van Duijvenbode survives darts, Noppert also moves to World Series | NOW

Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert earned a berth in the second round of the World Series of Darts final on Friday. For Vincent van der Voort, the AFAS Live tournament in Amsterdam is over after just one game.

Van Duijvenbode led 4-2 against New Zealander Haupai Puha but then lost three straight sets to his weaker paper opponent. Thanks to a victory in the last two rounds, he still won: 6-5.

In the next round, Van Duijvenbode faces a difficult task. He next plays two-time world champion Gary Anderson, number eight on the seed list.

Noppert took a break from Simon Whitlock on the seventh leg with an 84 finish, then made it 5-3 with a formidable 170 finish. Whitlock cut the deficit to 5-4, but was not in able to pull off a decisive set: 6-4.

In the second round, Noppert faces Jonny Clayton, who received a first-round bye. ‘The Ferret’, as Clayton nicknames him, is the defending champion of AFAS Live after facing Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final last year.

Vincent van der Voort has already been knocked out of the World Series of Darts final. Photo: Getty Images

Surprisingly low Van de Voort

Van der Voort was a favorite against Canadian Matt Campbell, but failed to live up to that status. He was broken early, put his leg back in the final stage and went down 6-3. Campbell mostly made the difference by using exactly half of his doubles.

Michael van Gerwen is the fourth Dutch participant in the World Series of Darts final. The winner of the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 tournaments will only advance to the second round and will therefore only appear on the oche on Saturday.

The World Series of Darts, which does not count for the world ranking, lasts until Sunday. The winner of the tournament can add 70,000 pounds (nearly 80,000 euros).