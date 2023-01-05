Van Doorn has a new managing partner in Sjoerd Kamerbeek. Together with Enoch Rutten and Dan der Braak, he will form the day-to-day management of the law firm. The current directors – Saskia Lazer, Jasper Leideggerken and Rob de Wien – will once again focus fully on training.

As if a new day-to-day management wasn’t enough, Van Doorn has announced the establishment of a management team. Marian Spier, Mark van Weegen and Jan de Vuijst are responsible for bringing the “external perspective”.

According to current managing partner Saskia Lazer, the appointment of the new board demonstrates that there is room for young talent at the law firm. “The younger generation has proven to do a better job for clients and is also more engaged in current social challenges. Something important to further position Van Doorn as an office that wants to make an impact.

Daily management

Sjoerd Kamerbeek has been working for Van Doorn for over ten years and became a partner in the firm at the age of thirty. The brand new managing partner specializes in corporate litigation, social entrepreneurship, complex intra-company disputes and mergers and acquisitions. He is also actively working on the transition towards a balanced and sustainable economy.

“In the beginning it was very black and white,” Gamerbeek explains. “It’s financial or social returns. That’s nonsense. Pioneers of change have shown that they actually reinforce each other. Van Doorn has taken a clear position on this matter because we strongly believe that this is the best way to help our customers.

Dan der Braak started as a coach at Van Doorn in 1995. Since then, he advises Dutch and international organizations on governance and cooperation and cross-border transactions. In addition to his work for the law firm, he is a member of the management board of the Leiden University Fund.

“Our entire focus is on our customers,” says der Breck. “We build our practices and teams around them. We invest in a deep relationship of trust so that together we can tackle the most complex challenges in a changing society. Customers can rely on us in any situation.

Last but not least, Anouk Rutten has been with the firm since 2014, where she started in the European and Competition Law team. Rutten established the Compliance Department in 2018 and has served as Head of Compliance since then. In the distant past, he worked at the Commission for Consumers and Markets.

Rutten explains that Van Doorn values ​​talent development. “We focus on the human aspect and have big ambitions in the area of ​​diversity and inclusion. We are engaged, bottom-up, and not hierarchical. Our office is across Zuidas for a reason.

Management Committee

It is no coincidence that the new day-to-day administration is accompanied by the simultaneous establishment of a management team. Lazer explains that van Doorn deliberately organizes paradox and ‘outside perspective’.

“They think with us about our policy, challenge us and, for them, are uncritical,” Kammerbeek tells his colleague. “They have earned their place in their respective fields. We are proud of their dedication to the growth of our office. We are very excited to work with them.

The governance team consists of three members: Marion Speer, an entrepreneur focused on projects that have social impact and contribute to cultural change; Mark van Weegen has over thirty years of experience as a boardroom consultant, including senior partner at Kearney in the US, he is also an investor in various start-ups, holds various supervisory roles and is a personal advisor and coach to directors and executives. Team.

Jan de Vuijst is a management consultant and part-time professor of information science at Tilburg University. He consults and trains executives and directors in various companies, teaches at TIAS Business School, and on organizational development and change programs. His subjects include leadership, influencing skills, change management, team dynamics.