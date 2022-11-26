Daphne van Domselaar has only one goal in mind: the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Since last summer’s European Championship, the FC Twente Women goalkeeper has become a staple of the orange team.

“I think it’s an honour. It went fast,” says Van Domselaar From house to house Enschede. She made her debut for Orange at the Tournoi de France and replaced the injured Sari van Veenendaal at the European Championships in England. “She was captain and she gave up. So you just want to do well. It’s something very good that I’m Orange’s goalkeeper.”

“But I have to keep performing. The World Cup will take time, but it’s a nice point on the horizon,” said the goalkeeper. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the OranjeLeeuwinnen will face the United States, Vietnam and the winner of the play-off between Portugal, Thailand and Cameroon. “Things haven’t been going so well in the United States lately, but there’s still plenty of time before the World Cup.”

“I haven’t seen Vietnam yet and the third opponent is coming from the play-offs. I think it will be announced in February. Then we also have an international period with practice matches. The opponents are not yet known.” , said Van Domselaar. .