Van Diepen can’t surprise at Diamond League in Monaco, best Fraser-Pryce time

today, 20:51

Tony van Diepen failed to impress in the Diamond League 1,000 meters in Monaco. The Dutchman finished tenth out of twelve runners in the non-Olympic athletics distance.

With his time of 17.02.06, Van Diepen remained well above the Dutch record of Marko Koers, who entered the record books in 1997 with 15.02.05.

Victory went to Briton Jake Wightman, the reigning 1,500m world champion, with a time of 2.13.88. Canadian Marco Arop finished second behind Clayton Murphy of the United States.

Fraser-Pryce strong again at 100 yards

The main event of the evening, the women’s 100 metres, was won by reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Jamaican posted a time of 10.62 and bettered the best time of 2022 with 0.04 seconds.

Number two Shericka Jackson finished 0.09 behind her compatriot and Ivorian Marie-Josée Talou was third 0.10 behind Fraser-Pryce.

It was Fraser-Pryce’s third win of 2022 in the Diamond League Series. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah has won two so far and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has won a Diamond League match this year.