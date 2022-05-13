Van der Vorst at CAS for the World Boxing Federation presidential election | sport

Van der Vorst had registered as a candidate for incumbent Russian President Umar Kremlev. Just before the IBA congress in Istanbul, he was told that his candidacy had been declared invalid.

Van der Vorst, who has been concerned for some time about the way the world federation is managed, immediately seized the international sports court of the CAS. The president of the Dutch boxing association hopes CAS will make an urgent decision before Saturday’s election, Van der Vorst said when asked.

At the end of 2020, the Dutchman had already tried to become president of the world federation. He then abandoned the Kremlev. At the time, the boxing federation was in administrative and financial crisis. The Olympic future of boxing is therefore still in danger.

In addition to Van der Vorst, four candidate board members from the United States, New Zealand, Denmark and Sweden have also been told they are not allowed to participate in the Istanbul elections. “And that was less than 24 hours after the disciplinary committee dismissed all charges against us.” The directors involved were charged with breaching IBA rules.