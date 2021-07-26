Van der Poel, an invincible Japanese and the haka: eye-catcher Monday | Olympic Games

A new week of work, even more action at the Olympics. In mountain biking we look forward to Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock, on the tatami someone hopes to beat Shohei Ono and Louis Croenen dives for the first time in the Olympic swimming pool. Curious about what Monday has in store for you? These are the ones to watch for on Day 3 in Tokyo.

What are the Belgians doing on Monday?



After two wins and two losses, a meeting with our neighbors to the north is on the program Monday in 3×3 basketball. Belgian Lions 3×3 play on it 4h35 against China, to 11:40 a.m. the Netherlands are the adversary. Wannes Van Laer says he had “the worst start imaginable” in sailing. After two races, he is in 33rd place. Van Laer wants to change this quickly, from 5:05. Emma Plasschaert finished – after a bit of a fight with an opponent – in the top 10. At 6 days from the end, our compatriot is not yet worried. Plasschaert will go on the water on Monday 7:35.

Swimming, hockey and triathlon



Fanny Lecluyse has already dived in the pool today and will do it again tomorrow in the 200m breaststroke. In this, she wants to recover for her moderate performance over the other 100, to be followed by 3.50 hours. Louis Croenen dies 12:30 p.m. in action in the 200m butterfly series. Red Lions play for 2h30 the hockey topper against Germany. After a victory against the Netherlands on Saturday (3-1) they want to continue their good momentum. As reigning world champions, the Belgians are aiming for nothing less than gold in Tokyo. After Marten Van Riel last night, Valérie Barthelemy and Claire Michel will end the day tomorrow with their individual triathlon. TO 11:30 p.m. Belgian time they dive into the water.

Van der Poel vs. Pidcock in MTB



In mountain biking, he impatiently awaits a duel between Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock. The cyclocross duo will be presented with a 4.1 km cross-country course with lots of altimeters. Switzerland’s Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger will be on the lookout if Van der Poel and Pidcock make a mistake. Belgian Jens Schuermans is aiming for a place in the top 10. The mountain bike battle begins at 8 am.

Does anyone hit the invincible Shohei Ono?



Judoka Shohei Ono is invincible in the category up to 73 kilograms. The Japanese won gold at the Rio Games and is now the Japanese hope for another gold copy. Statistics bolster Ono’s ambitions. The 29-year-old Japanese has won almost all of his camps since 2015. It wasn’t until 2018 that he was defeated in his own country and had to settle for bronze. Will he do better in his home country this time around? Follow judo at -73 kg from 4 hours.

Alana Smith does not let herself be classified



One day after the men, the women finish their street skateboard competition. This is where you have to look out for one of the most versatile skaters: Alana Smith. The 20-year-old American doesn’t like to be labeled and lives his life as a non-binary person. “I don’t want to be known as a good skater, but just as a good skater and someone who makes a difference. My gender doesn’t play a role in that, “Smith shares. The competition starts at 1:30 in the morning.

Will we see the haka at the Games?



Traditional rugby will not be part of the Games, but rugby sevens will. The sport is played with 7 players instead of 15, with halves of 7 minutes. Hence the name. Just like in traditional rugby, New Zealand is present. The All Blacks would celebrate tournament wins with the haka. Will they win the gold medal? The All Blacks open their Olympic rugby tournament with matches against South Korea at 3.30am and Argentina at 10.30am.