Van de Ven finished a disappointing twelfth in the first run. The Vlissingen Yamaha rider was initially in the lead, but fell far after crashes. She climbed again and again and was also able to gain places at the end. In the second run, she didn’t go further than sixth place.

The reigning world champion, who completed just one round of the first and second GP, now has 66 points and is ninth. New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan leads with 135 points. There are still three GPs to go, including one in Arnhem.

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access