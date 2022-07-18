Keep up to date with all sports news. For football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, we have dedicated pages on our website that highlight the most important issues in these sports.

Van de Santsulp went out in the first round in Hamburg

12:51 PM: Bodijk van de Santsulp exited in the first round on clay in Hamburg. The world number 35 lost 6-4 6-4 to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovic Fogina, the Netherlands’ top seed.

For the 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp, ranked 25th in the world, this will be her first clay court appearance since late May. He then lost to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

Van de Santsulf, who suffered treatment on his right lower leg in the second set, was seeded fifth at the tournament in Germany. The Talon Creek Track will also be active. He meets Dane Holger Roone in the opening round.

Due to the heat, Telstar moves the practice match to Wednesday

11.43 am: Telstar will not play against Spagenburg on Tuesday. Both clubs have decided to move the game to Wednesday due to the expected heat.

Earlier, the NEC decided not to allow the practice match against De Trefers to take place on Tuesday. The MVV against Pedro Easton has also been cancelled. The Maastricht team previously adjusted the kick-off time to 10:00 AM, but later decided to cancel the match.

Injured Dane Fuglsang drops out of Tour de France

10:57 am: Jakob Fuglsang will not start in the Tour de France on Tuesday. The Danish cyclist from Israel – Premier Tech crashed on the fifteenth stage to Carcassonne on Sunday and apparently suffered a broken rib. Fuglsang suffered elbow and knee injuries.

Fuglsang, 37, was 59th in the general classification, more than an hour and a half behind Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey of Jumbo-Wisma. The two-time winner of the Dauphiné (2017 and 2019) finished third at the Tour of Switzerland last month.

Rehabilitated attacker Maida is currently training at FC Utrecht

10.19 am: Japanese striker Naoki Maeda is currently training with FC Utrecht. Earlier this year, 27-year-old Maeda suffered a broken leg after making his debut for FC Utrecht. He will be on loan from Nagoya Grampus until the end of last season.

In his first fight for Utrecht, against Ajax, the Japanese was seriously injured in a fight with Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. “The fracture has to be repaired surgically. Then I have a month-long rehabilitation ahead of me. That means my first match for FC Utrecht will be my last,” the attacker said in mid-January. “It was my big dream to play football in Europe, but my dream has now been shattered.”

FC Utrecht negotiated an option to buy and were able to secure Maeda, who has been at the training ground since Monday until the summer of 2025.

After China’s cancellation, four more candidates for the Asian Cup format

08.32 am: Australia, South Korea, Qatar and Indonesia have applied to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2023 Asian Cup. China was also previously interested in the event, but pulled out as it was still applying strict rules around the coronavirus. This complicates the organization of a major sporting event.

The Asia Cup is held every four years. Qatar, the winner of the last edition in 2019, hosted the event in 1988 and 2011. Australia (2015) and South Korea (1960) both hosted once. Indonesia has never hosted.

AFC will set the Asian Cup format on October 17.

Race car driver Van Kalmthout was thirteenth in IndyCar in Toronto

07:56 AM: Racing driver Rinus van Kalmthout finished thirteenth at the Toronto race in IndyCar. De Hoofddorper, who races in America VK, New Zealander Scott Dixon won in Canada. It was Dixon’s first win of the season.

American Colton Herda finished second ahead of Swede Felix Rosenqvist.

In the rankings, 21-year-old Van Kalmthout is now in twelfth place with 211 points. Sweden’s Marcus Eriksson is at the top with 351 points, followed by Australian Will Power (316 points) and Spain’s Alex Palo (314 points).

Van Rijthoven approaches the global top 100

07:42 am: Tim van Rijthoven is almost one of the top 100 tennis players in the world. The 25-year-old Dutchman has climbed two places in the world rankings and is now ranked 101st. Van Rijthoven lost in the first round to American Mitchell Kruger in Newport last week.

Botic van de Zandschulp is the highest-ranked Dutchman at 25th, followed by Tallon groenpoor at 47th. Van de Zandschulp was 24th a week ago.

Arantza Rus took a place among women. He is now 74 years old.