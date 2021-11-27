Van Barneveld and Van Gerwen finally face each other again: “It’s gonna be a game” | sport

For the first time since Raymond van Barneveld returned, he will face Michael van Gerwen again today in a big darts tournament. The two leading figures will meet again this afternoon (around 4 p.m. Dutch time) in the second round of the Players Championship Finals and for the two darts it is not just any game.











,, But Michael is number 3 in the world and I am number 74 ‘, explains Van Barneveld the current proportions in the PDC ranking. “So I have nothing to lose. But of course I am really looking forward to this game.

‘Barney’ and Van Gerwen last faced each other in a televised tournament at the New Zealand Masters in 2019. The victory then went to Van Gerwen 8-1, who has in any case managed to control the last four matches. mutuals with his rival. The last time Van Barneveld won was in November 2018. De Hagenaar made his comeback at the start of the year after a year of absence.

Van Barneveld knows he is the underdog of the podium in the English town of Minehead, where six stages are won in the second round. ,, Michael and I always have good matches with each other. Of course, I will try to win. These are short matches, we’ll see how it goes. “

Van Gerwen, who will defend his title in the Players’ Championship final, says that in any case there will be no underestimation. ,, I know Raymond is a good darts player, I have to put the pressure on him, ”looks Van Gerwen in front of him. ,, I can do that too. I’m ready. It’s gonna be a party. “

Van Gerwen reached the second round yesterday by beating Kevin Doets 6-3, Van Barneveld had no children with Maik Kuivenhoven with 6-1. The Players’ Championship Final is the last major tournament before the World Cup kicks off on December 15.

Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen © PDC

