Wout van Aert is on the eve of his return and is therefore the subject of discussion. The Belgian from Jumbo-Visma will start on Sunday with a time trial in the Tour de Suisse and performance coach Mathieu Heijboer will start The last news explains why we expect a lot from races against the clock.

Van Aert has been the world’s best in the time trial for several years now, but at Jumbo-Visma they have been trying in recent months after the classic spring to make it even faster. “It’s not that Wout is now riding a new time trial bike. What has changed is the cockpit. Since this year there are new UCI rules that slightly taller riders have more space,” says Heijboer.

With his 1.90, Van Aert is a big man in the peloton and so every inch of space can make a difference. We experimented with the position of the hands in relation to the elbows, the length of the extensions and the overrun distance of the time trial handlebars. “We also looked at comfort. The World Championship time trial is a big goal for Wout. And the time trial in Glasgow is considerably longer than recent World Cups.

Van Aert wants to do time trials and sprints in Switzerland

The almost 48 kilometer World Cup in Glasgow (in August) is a main objective for Van Aert, who therefore wants to test his time trial in the Tour de Suisse twice. “He wants to score well in the time trials. And above all he wants to cross the Tour de Suisse. The objective is the Tour de France. If there is an opportunity to sprint in Switzerland, we will definitely do it.’