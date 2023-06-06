Rosanne Hertzberger is tired of standard concepts that must justify the place of a work of art (3/6). I’ve worked in the visual arts for fifty years and I too am horrified by the constant trail of words such as ‘question’ and ‘explore’ and ‘investigate’ and ‘critique’. But Hertzberger gets rid of it very easily in this case. His position in scientific circles must be described as a benevolent luxury compared to the eternally uncertain fate of artists. No sane person today will doubt the value of science, every millimeter of art must be explained to people who won’t listen. And yes, then you fall into repetition, as crazy as it is. Is that big statue at Rotterdam station that bad? No, it’s the opposite. I think it’s a cool image that you can admire for many reasons. It is still a pity that art has to be explained with such emphasis. The reference to a black woman is fashionable, superfluous and even incorrect: the image represents a human being. It made me think of this sensitive sign in the harsh metropolis of Rotterdam.

